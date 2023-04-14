Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires 8,223 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 182,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,223 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 3.8% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $25,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,010,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,510,000 after buying an additional 367,762 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,540,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,659,000 after buying an additional 205,631 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,641,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,136,000 after buying an additional 69,751 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2,613.4% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 4,186,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,019,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,008,000 after purchasing an additional 284,461 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $140.48. 541,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,382,900. The stock has a market cap of $99.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.68. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

