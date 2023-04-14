Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned 0.07% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 307.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 26,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 20,022 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000.

NASDAQ FV traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $44.52. 29,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,738. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.07. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.45 and a fifty-two week high of $50.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.143 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

