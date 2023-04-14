Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys 3,169 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MGK. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,970,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,590,000 after acquiring an additional 382,535 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 17.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,283,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,721,000 after purchasing an additional 193,570 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1,422.7% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 129,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,526,000 after purchasing an additional 120,760 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 456.9% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 84,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,747,000 after purchasing an additional 69,418 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $1.16 on Friday, hitting $203.77. The stock had a trading volume of 244,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,196. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $165.89 and a one year high of $226.70. The stock has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.10.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

