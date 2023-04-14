Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $5.42 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 129,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,728 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 106,985,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,490 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,436,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501,314 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 62,367,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,615 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 37,148,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,103,000 after buying an additional 227,517 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,433,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,018,000 after buying an additional 828,601 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $46.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,755,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,783,222. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $47.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.64 and a 200-day moving average of $42.50.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

