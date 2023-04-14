Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Increases Holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 4,358.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,059 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned 0.09% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $4,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GBIL. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 167.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000.

Get Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

GBIL traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,034. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.82. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a twelve month low of $99.56 and a twelve month high of $100.18.

About Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.