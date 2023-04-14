Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Increases Stock Holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF were worth $3,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNMA. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 177.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 474,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,638,000 after purchasing an additional 303,178 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $4,334,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,214,000 after acquiring an additional 38,673 shares in the last quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 58,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 29,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. grew its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 55,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 27,275 shares during the last quarter.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:GNMA traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $44.28. 3,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,352. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $41.56 and a 12 month high of $47.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.86.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares GNMA Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is an increase from iShares GNMA Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

