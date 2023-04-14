Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Lowers Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,942 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for 1.6% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $10,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 13,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 101,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,308,000 after acquiring an additional 18,354 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,810,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 403,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,835,000 after purchasing an additional 42,519 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.84. The stock had a trading volume of 337,879 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

