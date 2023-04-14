Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Raises Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 2,370.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 197,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,879 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 1.5% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $9,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 665,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,362,000 after buying an additional 233,241 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 34,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 19,275 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 481,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 136,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,851,000 after purchasing an additional 44,692 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $729,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.26. The stock had a trading volume of 851,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,990,074. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.99 and a 52-week high of $50.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.25 and a 200 day moving average of $50.19.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.