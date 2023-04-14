Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Trims Position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF were worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALTL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,779,000. SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,708,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management raised its position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 29,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 14,721 shares during the period.

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ALTL traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.93. The stock had a trading volume of 12,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,992. The firm has a market cap of $932.48 million, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.99. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a 12-month low of $34.16 and a 12-month high of $46.09.

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Profile

The Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (ALTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that alternates exposure between low volatility and high-beta US stocks, weighted by momentum. ALTL was launched on Jun 24, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Stories

