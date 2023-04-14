Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS)

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $410.00 target price on the investment management company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $370.14 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $329.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $443.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $390.13.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of GS stock opened at $332.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $342.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.51. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $389.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 32.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 101,526 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $652,812.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,980,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,184,955.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,105,275 shares of company stock valued at $26,412,477. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,866 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 4,218 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

