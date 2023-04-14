Critical Analysis: Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) and Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN)

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) and Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Rating) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Banco Santander and Nordea Bank Abp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Santander 0 3 3 0 2.50 Nordea Bank Abp 0 4 2 0 2.33

Banco Santander presently has a consensus target price of $3.76, suggesting a potential downside of 1.90%. Nordea Bank Abp has a consensus target price of $10.58, suggesting a potential downside of 5.24%. Given Banco Santander’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Banco Santander is more favorable than Nordea Bank Abp.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Santander 18.47% 9.77% 0.56% Nordea Bank Abp 28.34% 13.41% 0.67%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Banco Santander and Nordea Bank Abp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Banco Santander and Nordea Bank Abp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Santander $54.92 billion 1.17 $10.12 billion $0.58 6.60 Nordea Bank Abp $13.79 billion 2.95 $3.77 billion $0.99 11.27

Banco Santander has higher revenue and earnings than Nordea Bank Abp. Banco Santander is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nordea Bank Abp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Banco Santander has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nordea Bank Abp has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Banco Santander pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Nordea Bank Abp pays an annual dividend of $0.71 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. Banco Santander pays out 13.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Nordea Bank Abp pays out 71.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Banco Santander has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.9% of Banco Santander shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Banco Santander shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Banco Santander beats Nordea Bank Abp on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Digital Consumer Bank. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region. The North America segment includes business activities in Mexico and the United States. The South America segment involves financial activities of the Group through its banks and subsidiary banks in the region. The Digital Consumer Bank segment includes Santander Consumer Finance, which incorporates the entire consumer finance business in Europe, Openbank, and ODS. The company was founded on March 21, 1857 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

About Nordea Bank Abp

Nordea Bank Abp engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management. The Personal Banking segment offers the household customers financial services and solutions through internet and mobile bank, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices. The Business Banking segment serves, advises, and partners with corporate customers, and provides payments, cash management, cards, working capital management, and finance solutions. The Large Corporates and Institution pertains to the provision of financial solutions to large Nordic and international corporate and institutional customers. The Asset and Wealth Management segment is composed of investment, savings, and risk management solutions for individuals and institutional investors. The company was founded in 1820 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

