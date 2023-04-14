Critical Comparison: Cipher Mining (CIFR) vs. Its Rivals

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating) is one of 84 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Cipher Mining to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Cipher Mining has a beta of 2.3, suggesting that its share price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cipher Mining’s competitors have a beta of 5.43, suggesting that their average share price is 443% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Cipher Mining alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.8% of Cipher Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.1% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Cipher Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cipher Mining N/A -35.58% -32.22% Cipher Mining Competitors -220.57% -21.14% -8.53%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Cipher Mining and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Cipher Mining and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cipher Mining 0 0 3 0 3.00 Cipher Mining Competitors 281 1265 1890 67 2.50

Cipher Mining currently has a consensus target price of $3.33, suggesting a potential upside of 25.79%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 28.22%. Given Cipher Mining’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cipher Mining has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cipher Mining and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cipher Mining $3.04 million -$39.05 million -16.56 Cipher Mining Competitors $3.13 billion $503.33 million 1.04

Cipher Mining’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Cipher Mining. Cipher Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Cipher Mining competitors beat Cipher Mining on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Cipher Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cipher Mining Inc., a technology company, operates in the bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. It engages in developing and growing a cryptocurrency mining business that specializes in bitcoin. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.