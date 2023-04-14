Cronos Tops One Day Volume of $20.80 Million (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. Cronos has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion and approximately $20.80 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cronos has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. One Cronos token can currently be bought for $0.0698 or 0.00000231 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00061893 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00040385 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000219 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00007260 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00017896 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Cronos Token Profile

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.