CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Trading 4% Higher

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) traded up 4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.49 and last traded at $22.49. 41,924 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 39,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded CrossAmerica Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Get CrossAmerica Partners alerts:

CrossAmerica Partners Stock Down 3.7 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.51. The company has a market capitalization of $840.75 million, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.38.

CrossAmerica Partners Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrossAmerica Partners

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.48%. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.63%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAPL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 0.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 173,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners during the third quarter worth about $189,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 22,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after buying an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter. 23.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CrossAmerica Partners

(Get Rating)

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the business of wholesaling distribution of motor fuel, convenience store operation, and the ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuel. It operates under the Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment focuses on providing wholesale distribution services to lessee dealers and independent dealers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrossAmerica Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossAmerica Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.