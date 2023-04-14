Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Acquired by FAS Wealth Partners

FAS Wealth Partners grew its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners’ holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 847.4% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Stock Up 0.1 %

CCI opened at $133.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $58.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70 and a beta of 0.65. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $121.71 and a one year high of $199.97.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.83). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CCI. Barclays boosted their target price on Crown Castle from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.07.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

