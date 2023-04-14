Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Bought by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $7,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Crown Castle by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,335,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,204,827,000 after buying an additional 3,258,264 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,419,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,691,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,994,000 after buying an additional 451,665 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,676,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,867,983,000 after purchasing an additional 445,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Crown Castle by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,942,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,230,979,000 after buying an additional 355,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CCI shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Crown Castle from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.07.

Crown Castle Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE CCI traded down $3.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $130.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $56.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70 and a beta of 0.65. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.71 and a 12 month high of $199.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.08.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 162.18%.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

