CUBE (ITAMCUBE) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $32.86 Million

CUBE (ITAMCUBE) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. One CUBE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0548 or 0.00000182 BTC on exchanges. CUBE has a total market capitalization of $32.86 million and $1,694.39 worth of CUBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CUBE has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

CUBE Profile

CUBE launched on January 6th, 2022. CUBE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. CUBE’s official website is itamcube.com. CUBE’s official Twitter account is @itamcube and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CUBE is medium.com/@cubeintel.

According to CryptoCompare, “CUBE Staking is an essential way of contributing to CUBE’s blockchain ecosystem and maintaining its security by locking away CUBE. And the participants will receive rewards in return according to the amount of CUBE staked.

$ITAMCUBE will be used as the Native Coin on CUBE Chain. In other words, $ITAMCUBE will be used to pay the transaction fees when creating and executing smart contracts, and/or transferring virtual assets. $ITAMCUBE is what network users use to pay for nodes that process the requested operation.”

Buying and Selling CUBE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUBE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

