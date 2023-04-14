Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) PT Lowered to $8.00

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective points to a potential upside of 214.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Curaleaf in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Curaleaf from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Curaleaf from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.57.

Curaleaf Trading Down 2.3 %

OTCMKTS CURLF opened at $2.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.11. Curaleaf has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $7.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

About Curaleaf

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with interest in medical and wellness cannabis operations. It operates through the Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations segments. The Cannabis Operations segment includes the production and sale of cannabis via retail and wholesale channels.

