Curve DAO Token Reaches One Day Volume of $76.34 Million (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CRV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. One Curve DAO Token token can now be purchased for about $1.09 or 0.00003586 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded up 7.1% against the dollar. Curve DAO Token has a total market cap of $848.55 million and approximately $76.34 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001166 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000058 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000017 BTC.
Curve DAO Token Token Profile
Curve DAO Token’s genesis date was August 13th, 2020. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,932,353,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 777,116,084 tokens. Curve DAO Token’s official website is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Curve DAO Token is https://reddit.com/r/curvedao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Curve DAO Token
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars.
