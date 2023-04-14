D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Bought by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,265 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 325.0% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DHI opened at $97.98 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.25 and a 52-week high of $104.14. The company has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.49. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 6.20%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DHI shares. Raymond James downgraded D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered D.R. Horton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $107.00 to $102.50 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.27.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $43,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $43,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $43,658.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,828.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,870 shares of company stock valued at $371,698. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

