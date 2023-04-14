D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,165 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,206 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DHI. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 16.6% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 87.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 33,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 15,466 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 6.0% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 108,933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 5.7% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 14.0% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 99,618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after buying an additional 12,265 shares in the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total value of $96,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,461.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total transaction of $96,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,461.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total value of $169,153.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,870 shares of company stock worth $371,698. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI opened at $97.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.25 and a 52-week high of $104.14.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.49. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.20%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DHI shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of D.R. Horton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $107.00 to $102.50 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $104.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.27.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

