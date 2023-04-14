Dakota Gold (NYSE:DC) Shares Down 6.5%

Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE:DC – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.17 and last traded at $3.17. 199,875 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 182,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.39.

Dakota Gold Stock Down 4.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.35.

In other news, COO Gerald Michael Aberle purchased 10,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $30,252.75. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 4,222,421 shares in the company, valued at $12,033,899.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan T. Awde sold 170,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $511,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,602,091 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,862,293.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 50,659 shares of company stock worth $145,585. 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dakota Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Dakota Gold by 130.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 51,717 shares in the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dakota Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $560,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dakota Gold by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Dakota Gold by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.67% of the company’s stock.

Dakota Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Blind Gold, City Creek, Homestake Paleoplacer, Tinton, West Corridor, Ragged Top, Poorman Anticline, Maitland, and South Lead/Whistler Gulch projects located Homestake District, South Dakota.

