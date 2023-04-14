Dakota Gold (NYSE:DC) Shares Down 6.5%

Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE:DC – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.17 and last traded at $3.17. 199,875 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 182,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.39.
Dakota Gold Stock Down 4.3 %
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.35.
In other news, COO Gerald Michael Aberle purchased 10,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $30,252.75. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 4,222,421 shares in the company, valued at $12,033,899.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan T. Awde sold 170,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $511,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,602,091 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,862,293.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 50,659 shares of company stock worth $145,585. 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Dakota Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Blind Gold, City Creek, Homestake Paleoplacer, Tinton, West Corridor, Ragged Top, Poorman Anticline, Maitland, and South Lead/Whistler Gulch projects located Homestake District, South Dakota.
