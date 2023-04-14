Dana (NYSE:DAN) Price Target Cut to $14.00

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

DAN has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Dana from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dana in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Dana from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dana presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of Dana stock opened at $14.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.54. Dana has a 1 year low of $11.17 and a 1 year high of $19.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 2.38.

Dana ( NYSE:DAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Dana had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a positive return on equity of 3.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Dana will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -23.81%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Dana by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 86,253 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Dana by 478.0% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,578 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dana by 2.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 82,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Dana in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Dana by 121.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

