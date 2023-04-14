Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) is Tran Capital Management L.P.’s 3rd Largest Position

Tran Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 196,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,312 shares during the period. Danaher comprises 6.6% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $52,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Danaher by 5,850.0% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 157.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,282.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Price Performance

DHR traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $253.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 759,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,526,766. The stock has a market cap of $184.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $250.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $303.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DHR shares. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.86.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

