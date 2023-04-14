Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Holdings Increased by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,753 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Danaher were worth $8,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,690,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,867,623,000 after buying an additional 995,501 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,171,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,077,341,000 after buying an additional 328,151 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,939,849 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,017,624,000 after buying an additional 100,814 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,515,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $908,041,000 after buying an additional 83,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,260,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $956,451,000 after buying an additional 108,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,282.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Danaher Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Danaher from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $308.86.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $254.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $303.82. The company has a market capitalization of $185.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.19%.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.