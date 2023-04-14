Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Given New $106.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Robert W. Baird from $108.00 to $106.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $92.18.

NYSE:DAR opened at $58.89 on Thursday. Darling Ingredients has a one year low of $51.77 and a one year high of $87.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.24.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.20). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles L. Adair bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.15 per share, for a total transaction of $27,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,236.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Patrick Mcnutt bought 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.07 per share, for a total transaction of $48,663.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,287 shares in the company, valued at $664,358.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles L. Adair bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.15 per share, with a total value of $27,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,236.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 229.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 106,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,046,000 after purchasing an additional 74,227 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 0.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 650,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 110.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 12,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

