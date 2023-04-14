DataHighway Trading Up 17.1% Over Last Week (DHX)

DataHighway (DHX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. Over the last seven days, DataHighway has traded up 17.1% against the dollar. One DataHighway coin can now be purchased for about $4.73 or 0.00015657 BTC on exchanges. DataHighway has a total market cap of $152.37 million and $785,614.66 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

DataHighway launched on April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,181,184 coins. The official website for DataHighway is www.datahighway.com. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 4.57142065 USD and is down -0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $690,081.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DataHighway directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DataHighway should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DataHighway using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

