Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $12.73

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.73 and last traded at $12.73, with a volume of 150 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DVDCF shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €10.70 ($11.63) in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.01.

Davide Campari-Milano Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.54.

About Davide Campari-Milano

Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew.

