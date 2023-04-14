Decentralized Social (DESO) Price Reaches $11.62

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. During the last seven days, Decentralized Social has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. Decentralized Social has a market capitalization of $122.36 million and approximately $206,041.60 worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentralized Social coin can now be bought for $11.62 or 0.00037698 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Decentralized Social

Decentralized Social was first traded on March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. Decentralized Social’s official website is deso.com. The official message board for Decentralized Social is blog.deso.com. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol.

Decentralized Social Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Social should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentralized Social using one of the exchanges listed above.

