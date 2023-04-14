Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DE. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a report on Monday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and issued a $520.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $459.86.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $384.74 on Monday. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $405.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $406.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 30.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 18.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deere & Company

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,496,000 after purchasing an additional 27,985 shares in the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Deere & Company



Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

See Also

