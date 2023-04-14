DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,294 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.10% of Lam Research worth $56,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LRCX. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 27.7% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,396,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $877,257,000 after buying an additional 519,679 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,268,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $830,364,000 after acquiring an additional 275,864 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Lam Research by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,140,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $417,360,000 after acquiring an additional 66,847 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 889,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $325,604,000 after purchasing an additional 48,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 11.3% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 846,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $313,709,000 after purchasing an additional 85,823 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $498.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.50. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $299.59 and a 12 month high of $548.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $501.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $454.34.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.95 by $0.76. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 73.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.55%.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LRCX. KGI Securities raised Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.10.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Further Reading

