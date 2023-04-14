DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 22,868 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,868 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.38% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $62,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 14.4% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,357,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,679,000 after purchasing an additional 29,066 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 31.1% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 54,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,757,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 13.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 10,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.00, for a total transaction of $4,404,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,221,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.87, for a total value of $271,696.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,195 shares in the company, valued at $54,158,409.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 10,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.00, for a total transaction of $4,404,490.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 251,677 shares in the company, valued at $108,221,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,705 shares of company stock valued at $44,122,643. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 2.4 %

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $476.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.75, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $301.69 and a 12 month high of $541.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $489.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $411.63.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $460.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.94 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $435.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $543.00.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.