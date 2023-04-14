DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 710,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 332,045 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $60,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,416,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,455,083,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514,505 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,074,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,303,000 after buying an additional 67,791 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at $451,711,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,991,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,398,000 after acquiring an additional 760,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,693,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,802,000 after acquiring an additional 197,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total transaction of $4,358,515.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 348,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,824,933.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $189,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,263,835.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total transaction of $4,358,515.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 348,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,824,933.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 341,699 shares of company stock worth $33,143,046 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $85.69 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $100.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $143.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.71.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $12.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on MS. Cfra upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.87.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

