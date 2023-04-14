DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 742.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 459,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 404,571 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $57,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 312.5% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total value of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,866,504.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total value of $8,040,235.32. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,866,504.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total transaction of $2,792,075.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PPG Industries Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on PPG Industries from $159.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $118.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.74.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $139.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.18. The company has a market cap of $32.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.06 and a 12-month high of $141.36.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 5.81%. PPG Industries’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.27%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

Featured Stories

