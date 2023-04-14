DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,064,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,626 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $79,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zeal Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at $34,000. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM stock opened at $87.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.17. The company has a market cap of $451.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $104.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 44.81%. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.29 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.3597 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

