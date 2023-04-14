DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $74.52 Million Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,778 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 4,394 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.37% of Waters worth $74,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Waters by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Waters during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Waters by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 294,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $91,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its stake in Waters by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,626 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Waters from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on Waters from $385.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Waters from $334.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $351.00.

Waters Price Performance

NYSE WAT opened at $312.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.86. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $265.61 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $317.83.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.10. Waters had a return on equity of 175.08% and a net margin of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waters news, Director Mark P. Vergnano acquired 3,185 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $313.32 per share, with a total value of $997,924.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,479.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Waters Profile

(Get Rating)

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

See Also

