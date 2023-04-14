DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $90.27 Million Stock Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 947,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,521 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $90,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 50,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,852,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 161.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 5,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.33.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $99.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.61. The stock has a market cap of $137.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.82. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $83.63 and a 52-week high of $112.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.09. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $11.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.992 per share. This represents a $3.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 48.32%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

Featured Articles

