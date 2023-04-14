DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.13% of Illinois Tool Works worth $87,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ITW. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 51.0% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $14,809,337.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,868,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,592,274.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.43.

NYSE:ITW opened at $231.23 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.52 and a 12 month high of $253.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $235.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.45.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.26). Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 87.15%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.58%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

