Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Initiates Coverage on Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Excelerate Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Excelerate Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Excelerate Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.57.

Excelerate Energy Price Performance

NYSE EE opened at $23.66 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.16. Excelerate Energy has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $31.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Excelerate Energy Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Excelerate Energy

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Excelerate Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Excelerate Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $882,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Excelerate Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,948,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Excelerate Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $905,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Excelerate Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,113,000. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Excelerate Energy

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers floating regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

