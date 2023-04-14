DeversiFi Price Reaches $0.89 on Exchanges (DVF)

DeversiFi (DVF) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One DeversiFi coin can currently be bought for about $0.89 or 0.00002928 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DeversiFi has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. DeversiFi has a total market cap of $88.97 million and $19,538.81 worth of DeversiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About DeversiFi

DeversiFi’s genesis date was March 10th, 2021. DeversiFi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,147,148 coins. The Reddit community for DeversiFi is https://reddit.com/r/Deversifi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeversiFi’s official Twitter account is @deversifi and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeversiFi’s official website is rhino.fi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rhino.fi is a frictionless multi-chain platform designed to give users access to all the best-decentralised finance (DeFi) opportunities in one place.

Rhino.fi is self-custodial, meaning only users can access the tokens they deposit to rhino.fi.”

