Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Diana Shipping in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Diana Shipping Stock Up 0.5 %

DSX stock opened at $4.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.02. Diana Shipping has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $6.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.87 million, a PE ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Diana Shipping Cuts Dividend

Diana Shipping ( NYSE:DSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Diana Shipping had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 27.37%. The business had revenue of $72.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Diana Shipping will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.63%. Diana Shipping’s payout ratio is 43.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diana Shipping

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSX. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its stake in Diana Shipping by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 4,658,306 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,948 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Diana Shipping by 916.0% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,058,686 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 954,486 shares during the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co bought a new stake in Diana Shipping during the third quarter worth about $2,312,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Diana Shipping during the fourth quarter worth about $2,060,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Diana Shipping by 20.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,674,419 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 283,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.53% of the company’s stock.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

