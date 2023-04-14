Dignity (LON:DTY) Hits New 12-Month High at $555.00

Dignity plc (LON:DTY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 555 ($6.87) and last traded at GBX 545 ($6.75), with a volume of 497308 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 537 ($6.65).

Dignity Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 850.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 538.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 467.60. The firm has a market cap of £273.21 million, a P/E ratio of -96.06 and a beta of 1.54.

Dignity Company Profile

Dignity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Funeral Services, Crematoria, and Pre-arranged Funeral Plans. The Funeral Services segment provides funerals and ancillary items, such as memorials and floral tributes. The Crematoria segment offers cremation services, as well as sells memorials and burial plots at the company operated crematoria and cemeteries.

