Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Stock Position Increased by Schubert & Co

Schubert & Co increased its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 160.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,267 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 1.4% of Schubert & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Schubert & Co’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,516,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 4,929 shares during the period. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 62,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 9,554 shares during the period.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA DFAX opened at $23.63 on Friday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $18.42 and a 52 week high of $24.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.81.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

