Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Short Interest Down 97.9% in March

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.9% from the March 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DSCSY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Nomura initiated coverage on Disco in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Disco alerts:

Disco Price Performance

DSCSY stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $10.93. 50,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,867. Disco has a one year low of $6.83 and a one year high of $12.12. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.59.

Disco Company Profile

Disco ( OTCMKTS:DSCSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Disco had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 27.97%. The company had revenue of $466.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Disco will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

DISCO Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of precision cutting, grinding and polishing machines. It operates through the following business divisions: Precision Machines, Precision Processing Tools, and Other Products. The Precision Machines division includes dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounter, die separator, surface planer, and water jet saws.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.