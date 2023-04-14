Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Plans $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st.

Diversified Healthcare Trust has a payout ratio of -5.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Diversified Healthcare Trust to earn $0.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.3%.

NASDAQ DHC opened at $1.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day moving average of $1.02. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $263.65 million, a PE ratio of -18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.80.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DHC. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,802,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,168,000 after acquiring an additional 106,629 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,659,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,110,000 after buying an additional 1,710,824 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 383.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,054,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,443,000 after buying an additional 10,351,271 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 406.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,826,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after buying an additional 4,676,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,048,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 128,904 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

