Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.16

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.16 and traded as low as C$2.99. Diversified Royalty shares last traded at C$3.02, with a volume of 420,494 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Diversified Royalty from C$3.50 to C$3.30 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th.
Diversified Royalty Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$410.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$3.16 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.05.
Diversified Royalty Dividend Announcement
About Diversified Royalty
Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. The company owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.
Featured Articles
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
- The Worst May Have Been Priced Into Amazon Stock, Upside Remains
Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.