Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.16

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.16 and traded as low as C$2.99. Diversified Royalty shares last traded at C$3.02, with a volume of 420,494 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Diversified Royalty from C$3.50 to C$3.30 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Diversified Royalty Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$410.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$3.16 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.05.

Diversified Royalty Dividend Announcement

About Diversified Royalty

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Diversified Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is 200.00%.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. The company owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

