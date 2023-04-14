Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,887 shares during the period. Dominion Energy comprises 1.1% of Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $11,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 434.0% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $303,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 182.0% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 25,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 16,343 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $427,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 233,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,295,000 after buying an additional 26,123 shares during the period. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on D shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.08.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

D traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 669,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,682,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.93. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.03 and a 52-week high of $88.04. The company has a market capitalization of $48.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.43.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 244.95%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

Featured Stories

