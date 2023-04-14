Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Purchased by Castleview Partners LLC

Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 819 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 7.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on DPZ. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $362.00 to $320.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $344.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $360.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,867 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $331.32. 154,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 794,001. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $326.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $340.39. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $291.00 and a twelve month high of $426.44. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.79.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.51. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 38.60%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Featured Articles

