Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) CFO David R. Jolley Acquires 5,000 Shares

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) CFO David R. Jolley acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,220,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Domo Price Performance
DOMO traded up $0.74 on Thursday, reaching $14.47. 369,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,925. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.87. Domo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.35 and a fifty-two week high of $51.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 2.15.
Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $79.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.32 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Domo, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domo
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DOMO shares. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Domo from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Domo in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Domo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.60.
About Domo
Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Domo (DOMO)
- Delta Airlines Is Ready To Fly Higher
- Global Payments Climbs After Goldman Sachs Upgrade
- Fastenal Is At A Critical Turning Point
- 3 Healthcare Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- Novo Nordisk Charges Higher and Could be Just Getting Started
Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.