Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) CFO David R. Jolley Acquires 5,000 Shares

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) CFO David R. Jolley acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,220,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

DOMO traded up $0.74 on Thursday, reaching $14.47. 369,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,925. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.87. Domo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.35 and a fifty-two week high of $51.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 2.15.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $79.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.32 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Domo, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOMO. Caliber Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domo in the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Domo in the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Domo by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Domo by 243.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Domo by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 51,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 12,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DOMO shares. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Domo from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Domo in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Domo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.60.

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

