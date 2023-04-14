DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Has $10.30 Million Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lowered its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 22,922 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway comprises about 2.4% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $10,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 108.7% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNI. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$179.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.94.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $121.43 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.79 and a 12 month high of $131.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.63.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.87% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.5906 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.11%.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

